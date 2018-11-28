A woman and a young boy were killed Wednesday evening when two vehicles collided on Route 3 in Liberty.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Thursday morning that Janice Minson, 64, of Verona Island died when her car crossed the centerline on Route 3 and struck an oncoming pickup truck driven by Evan West, 20, of Liberty around 5:30 p.m. Nine-year-old Colby Adams of Hope, a passenger in the pickup, was killed instantly, according to McCausland.

A second passenger in the truck, Samuel Levesque, 15, received serious injuries and was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment. West was treated and released and released from the Belfast hospital.

The crash closed down Route 3 and detours were put in place as a team from the Maine State Police investigated the accident, McCausland said.

State police and emergency personnel from the region were called at about 5:30 p.m. to the site of the crash near Lake St. George State Park.

“A team of troopers are investigating the crash and notifying relatives of the deaths,” McCausland said in the release.

The site of Wednesday’s crash is just a quarter-mile from the site of a fatal crash Tuesday on Route 3. A truck driven by William Chadwick, 55, of Oakland, was struck by a rented box truck driven Dusan Dokic, of Spanaway, Washington, in front of the state park. Chadwick died in the crash.

