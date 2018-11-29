Gardiner Area High School Music Department will present its annual Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, in the high school gymnasium, 40 West Hill Road.

The free concert will feature the musical offerings of the high school jazz ensemble and concert band as well as the high school chorus and select choir.

For more information, call Director of Music David Walker at 582-3150, ext. 3027.

