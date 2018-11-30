Augusta police officers took part in a beard shaving event Friday, at the end of a November fundraising event for the Augusta City Employees Combined Charity Appeal by the city’s police department. Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills said that if officers made a donation they got to partake in “the relaxed appearance policy.” Officers were allowed to do things like grow beards, let down long hair or wear different colored T-shirts under their uniforms during November.
-
Editorials
View from Away: What's good for GM is making steady profits
-
Politics
Bill would allow local-option sales tax to help Maine cities raise revenue
-
Health care
More patients expected as more doctors sign on to treat opioid use disorder
-
Editorials
View from Away: Take lacrosse head injuries seriously
-
Columnists
Ramesh Ponnuru: Working-class men or suburban women? Republicans need both