Augusta police officers took part in a beard shaving event Friday, at the end of a November fundraising event for the Augusta City Employees Combined Charity Appeal by the city’s police department. Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills said that if officers made a donation they got to partake in “the relaxed appearance policy.” Officers were allowed to do things like grow beards, let down long hair or wear different colored T-shirts under their uniforms during November.

