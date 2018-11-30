The Maine State Museum kicked off its annual model train event Friday in the atrium of the Cultural Building beside the State House in Augusta. The event features model trains in a variety of displays complete with accessories and seasonal scenery, and continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
