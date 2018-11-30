The Maine State Museum kicked off its annual model train event Friday in the atrium of the Cultural Building beside the State House in Augusta. The event features model trains in a variety of displays complete with accessories and seasonal scenery, and continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
augusta maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.