MADISON — The seventh annual Madison Christmas Celebration gets under way Saturday with a day full of crafts and cocoa, horse and wagon rides, and capped off with fireworks, a parade down Main Street and visits with Santa Claus.
The day opens with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at Christ Community Church on Maple Street. Proceeds from the breakfast will go to benefit local charities.
A craft fair is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maplecrest Living Center on Main Street. Proceeds will go to benefit residents’ programs. Another craft fair is scheduled for One Madison Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Horse and wagon rides will be offered at the Town Office from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cookie decorating will be available at Apple Tree Bakery from noon to 4 p.m., crafts and cocoa at Taylor’s Drugstore from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and “Cocoa to Go” at Bangor Savings Bank from 2 to 5 p.m.
Events also are planned at the Somerset Abbey downtown for 4 to 7 p.m.
The Over the River Ringers will perform a bell concert at St. Sebastian Catholic Church at 3 p.m. Saturday, to be followed by a fireworks display at 5:15 p.m. by the river. Organizers say the best spot to view the fireworks from is the Renys department store parking lot on Main Street.
The annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Main Street.
After the parade, children and their families are invited to visit with Santa Claus at 7 p.m. at the Madison Public Library.
At 4 p.m. Sunday there will be lessons and carols in the Madison Jr. High School auditorium.
Doug Harlow — 612-2367
Twitter:@Doug_Harlow
