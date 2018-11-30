MADISON — The seventh annual Madison Christmas Celebration gets under way Saturday with a day full of crafts and cocoa, horse and wagon rides, and capped off with fireworks, a parade down Main Street and visits with Santa Claus.

The day opens with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at Christ Community Church on Maple Street. Proceeds from the breakfast will go to benefit local charities.

Santa Claus meets with children after the parade last year at the Madison Public Library. Contributed photo

A craft fair is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maplecrest Living Center on Main Street. Proceeds will go to benefit residents’ programs. Another craft fair is scheduled for One Madison Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Horse and wagon rides will be offered at the Town Office from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cookie decorating will be available at Apple Tree Bakery from noon to 4 p.m., crafts and cocoa at Taylor’s Drugstore from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and “Cocoa to Go” at Bangor Savings Bank from 2 to 5 p.m.

Events also are planned at the Somerset Abbey downtown for 4 to 7 p.m.

The Over the River Ringers will perform a bell concert at St. Sebastian Catholic Church at 3 p.m. Saturday, to be followed by a fireworks display at 5:15 p.m. by the river. Organizers say the best spot to view the fireworks from is the Renys department store parking lot on Main Street.

The annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Main Street.

After the parade, children and their families are invited to visit with Santa Claus at 7 p.m. at the Madison Public Library.

At 4 p.m. Sunday there will be lessons and carols in the Madison Jr. High School auditorium.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

