Two New Hampshire residents are facing several charges following a police chase in Limerick and Waterboro early Friday morning.

Shawn Davis, 28, of East Wakefield, New Hampshire, and Martina Cervantes, 27, of Concord, New Hampshire, were arrested after a chase that started at about 4 a.m. when a York County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a 1998 Toyota camper operated by Davis for a faulty tail light and erratic operation on Sokokis Trail near Enterprise Road.

The driver did not stop and Deputy Cody Frazier followed the vehicle, said the York County Sheriff’s office in a prepared statement. The driver continued southbound on Sokokis Trail into Waterboro and at one point the driver shut off the vehicle’s lights.

The vehicle turned left onto Chadbourne Ridge Road and left onto Bradeen Road, which is a dead end. The vehicle crashed through a snowbank at the end of the road and continued about 150 feet on an uncleared path in the woods.

Police said Cervantes and Davis fled the vehicle into the woods. Deputies followed their tracks and found them in separate hiding places.

Davis was found to be in possession of about seven grams of heroin and was being sought on drug related warrants by Maine and New Hampshire. He was charged with eluding a police officer and faces additional charges, police said. He is being held on $5,000 bail at York County Jail.

Cervantes was charged with failure to submit to a police officer and is being held on $500 bail.

They are both scheduled for arraignment Monday.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: