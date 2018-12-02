IN ANSON, Sunday at 5:42 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Pease Hill Road.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 3:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 10:50 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 2:51 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Canaan Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on John Street.

2:46 p.m., a theft was reported on Weston Avenue.

5:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:48 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN MERCER, Sunday at 7:06 a.m., a motor vehicle crash was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 10:41 a.m., threatening was reported on Frederick Corner Road.

3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 1:15 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Orchard Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:35 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

11:14 a.m., a caller reported a water related issue on Court Street.

11:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Cowette Street.

2:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on French Street.

4:52 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.

8:16 p.m., trespassing was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

8:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

10:03 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

Sunday at 12:33 a.m., loud noise was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

10:56 a.m., trespassing was reported on St. James Street.

IN SOLON, Saturday at 1:05 p.m., a caller from South Solon Road reported a scam.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:35 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Armory Road.

10:29 a.m., a caller from Elm Plaza off Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

12:27 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Armory Road.

2:10 p.m., a caller from Railroad Square reported an unwanted person on the premises.

3:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.

3:58 p.m., a caller from The Concourse reported an unwanted person on the premises.

4:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

5:39 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:19 p.m., a caller from Mayflower Hill Drive reported an assault.

7:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

10:46 p.m., a fire was reported on Green Street.

11:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Boothby Street.

Sunday at 4:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West River Road.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 1:57 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported near China and Cushman roads.

10:24 p.m., a theft was reported on Joe Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:18 p.m., Darlene Bickford, 55, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4:09 p.m., Bethany Ann Kittrick, 28, of Jackman, was arrested on three warrants.

7:39 p.m., Michael Brandon Benedict, 33, of Madison, was arrested on two warrants.

Sunday at 1:06 a.m., William Alan Sweet, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 10:12 a.m., Dustin E. Sherman, 23, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license.

