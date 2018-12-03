Robert “Bobby” Charles, who grew up in Wayne, will host a Christmastime “fireside chat at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Cary Memorial Library, 17 Old Winthrop Road, Wayne.

He will read portions of the Christmas story from his recently released book “Eagles and Evergreens” chronicling life around Wayne 50 years ago.

He also will read a few recently minted Christmas poems, and then talk about the idea of writing.

“Eagles and Evergreens” has now sold more than 3,000 copies, and was recently named by Oxford University the Alumni Book of the Month for January 2019. There will be hard and soft covers available for purchase.

The talk will be followed by a reception with light refreshments at the Williams House, across the street from the library.

This program is free and open to the public, but seating is limited and reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, contact Jane Andrews at 685-3612, [email protected].

