SOLON — Nomination papers are available at the town office for anyone interested in running for the following positions: selectman/assessor/overseer of the poor, three-year term; road commissioner, one-year term; town clerk/tax collector, one-year term; Regional School Unit 74 school board member, three-year term.

Nomination papers must be returned to the Town Clerk by the end of the business day Jan. 1.

For more information, call 643-2812, email [email protected] or visit solon.maine.com.

