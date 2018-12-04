The Rangeley Friends of the Arts has received a grant from the Morton-Kelly Charitable Trust to allow local, Rangeley-Region-based nonprofit, charitable or civic organizations to host its events at the RFA Lakeside Theater at no cost.

The theater spaces include the auditorium with seating for up to 181 people, the lobby and Flex Room with the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery’s exhibits for receptions, and the concession area with a small kitchen.

All public spaces in the theater are handicapped accessible.

Any local nonprofit interested in taking advantage of this opportunity should call the RFA office at 864-5000 to schedule the date for an event as soon as possible.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of movies, concerts and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.

