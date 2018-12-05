Artwalk Gardiner will celebrate art, music and community from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. Artists’ studios, galleries, shops and other venues along Water Street will feature unique works of art ranging from paintings, drawings, fine art prints, photography, sculpture, jewelry, woodworks and stained glass.

First launched in 2005 by Artdogs studios and a handful of other area artists, the mission of ArtWalk Gardiner is to increase community awareness and appreciation of the visual arts, to encourage interaction with local artists and the public, and to nurture a supportive network that also enhances the local economy. Since its inception, ArtWalk Gardiner has drawn hundreds of visitors to Water Street to enjoy these festive evenings.

Original works by many local artists and artist groups will include: Artdogs members Karen Adrienne, Nancy Barron The Bull and Fish, Anna Burdette, Circling the Square Fine Arts Press, John Carnes, Isabella Files, Holly Fleming, Adria Keneagy, Kala Ladenheim, Kristen Murphy, Linda Murray, Kristen Oberhauser, SpinOff Studio Artists, Christine Sullivan, We Three Studios and Wild Feather Woodworks.

The evening’s special events include artist open studios and demonstrations, and live music by The Philbrick Family Band.

For more inforation, contact Helen Wright, Artwalk Coordinator, at [email protected] or 512-009.







