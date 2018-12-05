Deering Lumber in Maine has been purchased by an Illinois distributor of specialty building materials.

The purchase of Deering Lumber’s three locations in Maine gives its purchaser, U.S. LBM Holdings, five locations in the state.

Deering Lumber, headquartered in Biddeford, serves custom home builders and remodelers in southern Maine and coastal New Hampshire. It will continue to be led by President C.D. Armstrong, according to a release announcing the sale.

L.T. Gibson, U.S. LBM’s president and chief executive officer, said his company was attracted by Deering Lumber’s customer base and diverse product offering.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

