AUGUSTA — Police say no further information is available yet regarding a Nov. 26 crash that left an Augusta man dead.

Dana M. Williams, 60, was struck and killed by a pickup truck near the west entrance to Memorial Bridge. He was identified the following day.

No more information about the case has been released, including the identity of the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado that hit Williams. It is unclear whether the driver will face charges.

Lt. Vincente Morris said Nov. 26 that police were following “routine protocol” and taking blood samples from all parties involved.

Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said in a Wednesday email that no information could be released.

“This is still considered to be an open investigation, and currently still under review,” he said.

Sgt. Christian Behr said the lack of information is the result of normal “investigative procedure” and another case could “potentially” have a different timetable for completion.

Staff members and attendees at the LINC Wellness & Recovery Center at 38 Memorial Drive said Williams, a volunteer there, left at 7 p.m., closing time on weeknights, and was carrying a box of food from there. The same group said the intersection of Gage Street and Memorial Drive is dangerous, especially when it is dark.

