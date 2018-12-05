The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce will host its 15th annual Mountain Holly Days event Friday, Dec. 7, through Sunday, Dec. 9.
The event will feature horse-drawn wagon rides, Christmas carolers, festivities, family activities, tasting events and contests and more.
For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or [email protected], or visit rangeleymaine.com.
