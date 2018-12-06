AUGUSTA — A Wreaths Across America ceremony is set for noon Saturday, Dec. 15, at Maine Veterans Cemetery, 143 Blue Star Ave. The event is to remember and honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.
To sponsor a wreath or volunteer to participate in the ceremony, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.
