Dalton Curtis, 14, of Skowhegan, a life Scout of Boy Scout Troop 485 of Skowhegan, recently donated 50 cancer care packages to the oncology department of Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, as his Eagle Scout project, according to news release from his mother Tammy James.

In the loving memory of his grandfather Frank G. James Jr., who passed away last year of cancer, Dalton decided to donate the 50 cancer care packages (25 for men, and 25 for women) to the patients of the oncology department where his grandfather received chemotherapy treatments.

Boy Scout Dalton Curtis recently donated 50 cancer care packages to the oncology department of Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. Front from left are Dalton, Conner Files, Michael Connolly and Linda Quirion R.N. Back from left are Elizabeth Teague, Oncology P.A.; Darren Files, Scout Leader; Sebastian Neubauer, Dylan Corson, Anthony Alberico and Paula Schoenthaler, R.N. Photo courtesy of Tammy James

Each kit includes the following: a fleece throw, warm socks, hand sanitizer, hand lotion, tissues, a tooth brush with soft bristles, goat milk soap, lip balm, puzzle book with pen, a handmade bookmark, gum, chocolate, plastic utensils, and a reusable tote bag. The kits are designed to help with side effects, and to teach others about chemotherapy as well.

Dalton typed up a letter on Boy Scouts of America letterhead to ask for donations to purchase materials and supplies from places such as Walmart and Hannaford stores. He received donations through family and friends, and he also raised funds through Pampered Chef, he raised $600 for the kits.

With the help of his Troop, the Boy Scouts assembled all 50 kits. The kits were dropped off Nov. 29 to the oncology department of the Skowhegan hospital.

Dalton is an eighth-grader at Skowhegan Area Middle School. He is the son of Chad Curtis, of Athens, and Tammy James, of Skowhegan.

Share

< Previous

Next >