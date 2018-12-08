A Limington woman was arrested Friday night following a police chase during which she drove her pickup truck, which was missing a tire, through backed-up a traffic in Standish, hitting a half-dozen vehicles and continuing on for about 3 miles, authorities said.

Misty Romero, 41, was charged with eluding an officer and operating under the influence following the 6:40 p.m. incident, which started on Route 35 in Standish, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. A motorist had called the county dispatch center to report that the 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 truck was operating erratically.

The truck stopped near Route 35 and Route 237, where traffic had backed up due to a motorcycle fire on the side of Route 35. A Gorham police officer had brief contact with Romero before she sped off, nearly striking the officer, the sheriff’s office said. The truck drove through the backed-up traffic, striking six other vehicles, including two Standish fire vehicles, and losing its driver’s side tire.

The truck continued to operate with three tires, sending out a large trail of sparks. It traveled at 40 to 85 mph for more than 3 miles before becoming disabled. Romero and a 40-year-old passenger were taken into custody.

The passenger was not charged. Romero was ordered held for eight hours before she could pay the $1,500 bail.

Romero was also arrested on several other charges, police said.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: