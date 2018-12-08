A woman suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday afternoon inside a private club in Lewiston, police said.

The incident was reported at 4:40 p.m. at the Carleton Club on Sabattus Street.

When police and rescue workers arrived, they found one woman with minor wounds. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating, and did not release information about whether someone will be charged.

The Sun Journal contributed to this story.

