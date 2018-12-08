One lane of Route 302 at the Raymond-Windham town line was closed Saturday evening after a single vehicle crashed and rolled, dispatchers said.

The crash was reported about 5:45 p.m. in the westbound lane. Traffic in that direction was closed.

Inbound traffic was still flowing, the dispatcher said. There was no information immediately available about the condition of the driver.

A fire crew was on scene working, the dispatcher said.

