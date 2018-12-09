IN ANSON, Saturday at 9:59 a.m., a report of larceny or fraud was taken from Campground Road.

10:58 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 11:17 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

4:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 5:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Clifton Street.

10:16 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Lower Mills Road.

Sunday at 2:57 a.m., a fire alarm was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 8:30 a.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Powell Avenue.

12:22 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a theft at a business on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a business on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 3:29 p.m., fire units were sent to an alarm on Estes Avenue.

11:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ox Bow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3:49 p.m., fire crews were sent to a structure fire on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:58 a.m., police were sent to a call on Olde School Lane.

12:48 p.m., a theft was reported. No location was given.

1:13 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Madison Avenue.

1:50 p.m., a theft was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

7:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ash Street.

10:14 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Fairview Avenue.

Sunday at 7:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Pleasant Street.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 8:22 a.m., a structure fire was reported on York Street.

IN STARKS, Saturday at 2:08 p.m., police and a game warden were called to assist another agency on West Mills Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:49 a.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported at the Alfond Center on North Street.

10:01 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Moor Street.

2:04 p.m., a theft was reported at a restaurant on Silver Street.

2:25 p.m., a report of fraud or forgery was taken from South Grove Street.

3:41 p.m., a verbal warning was issued following a report of a disturbance at a business on the Concourse.

3:56 p.m., a theft was reported on Summer Street.

4:11 p.m., a theft was reported at a store on Elm Street.

4:34 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on King Street.

5:01 p.m., an assault was reported at a business on West Street.

8:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at an apartment on Pleasant Street.

8:20 p.m., threatening was reported at a store on Main Street.

8:22 p.m., police made a warrant arrest following an animal complaint. No location was given.

9:28 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of suspicious activity on Pleasant Place.

Sunday at 12:30 a.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Front Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bizier Avenue.

Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 1:58 p.m., Angela Hannah Mae Mantha, 39, of Madison, arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender and possession of a suspended license.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 1:30 p.m., Annamaria L. Donnell, 32, of Waterville, arrested on four warrants, on King Street.

Saturday at 4:45 p.m., Elishamarie Savoy, no age listed, a transient, arrested on King Street on a warrant.

9:30 p.m., Scott Jamey Norman, 21, of Waterville, arrested on Pleasant Street on charges of furnishing liquor to minor and unlawful furnishing of schedule drugs.

9:45 p.m., Alexander Giroux, 22, of Winslow, arrested at the Thayer Unit, MaineGeneral Medical Center, on a warrant.

Sunday at 12:44 a.m., Natalie McClenning, 39, of Waterville, arrested on Front Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:14 a.m., Dean Fair, 47, of Augusta, arrested on Silver Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

