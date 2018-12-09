BRIDGTON — The federal government is investing more than $46 million in improvements to water systems in three Maine communities.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making the money available in the form of grants and loans for water infrastructure projects in Southwest Harbor, Bridgton and Rockland. About $20 million of the total is coming from grants and the rest is from loans.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the investments are very important for communities that are well known for their natural beauty. They say the work will protect the environment in the three communities.
The Bridgton project is the biggest investment of the three and will cost more than $20 million, split almost evenly between loans and grants. The project would rehabilitate Bridgton’s wastewater treatment system.
-
Nation & World
Time magazine’s 2018 person of the year are the ‘guardians and the war on truth’
-
Local & State
Missing elderly New Gloucester man found Tuesday morning in Connecticut
-
Nation & World
Watch: Even the dogs get snow boots at this police department
-
Nation & World
‘Truth isn’t truth’ tops list of notable quotes in 2018
-
Editorials
Our View: U.S. joins wrong side at climate conference