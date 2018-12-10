Firefighters from three departments converged on a chimney fire in Sidney reported prior to 7 a.m. Monday.

Augusta Fire Department Deputy Chief Dave Groder said the fire at 2260 Belgrade Road was confined to the chimney, and that the homeowner was on site and the home remains occupied. He said there was little damage.

Augusta brought its aerial unit.

“It’s the safest way to fight a chimney fire,” Groder said.

The large colonial house is three-stories tall in the back and two in the front.

Firefighters cleared the chimney blockage and removed smoke from the basement.

Groder said two firefighters from Sidney responded and Belgrade firefighters arrived under a mutual aid agreement.

