LOS ANGELES – A federal judge has ordered porn star Stormy Daniels to pay Donald Trump nearly $293,000 for his attorneys’ fees and another $1,000 in sanctions after her defamation suit against the president was dismissed.

Judge S. James Otero made the order Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, had asked for nearly $390,000.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents Daniels, tweeted the order “will never hold up on appeal.”

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election/

She sued him after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.”

The judge threw out the case in October.

