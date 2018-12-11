IN AUGUSTA Monday at 11:48 a.m., a Chapel Street caller reported theft.
3:09 p.m., a Jefferson Street caller reported criminal threatening.
4:11 p.m., a Bond Brook Road caller reported theft.
5:13 p.m., a Swan Street caller reported assault.
5:15 p.m., a North Belfast Avenue caller reported fraud.
5:57 p.m., a person came to the Augusta Police Department on Union Street to report terrorizing.
8:11 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported assault.
10:44 p.m., a Water Street caller reported an assault.
IN GARDINER Monday at a Maine Avenue caller reported that a child had not been in school for some time.
IN MONMOUTH Monday at 10:49 a.m., a Main Street caller reported theft.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA Monday at 8:02 p.m., Anthony Caleb Barone, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating probation.
IN GARDINER Monday at 5:12 a.m. Philip G. McBurnie, 35, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA Monday at 9:14 p.m., Michael A. Giberson II, 25, of Augusta, was issued a summonson a charge of terrorizing after a 8:11 p.m. report of assault by a Civic Center Drive caller.
IN WHITEFIELD, Sunday, a 42-year-old Whitefield woman was stopped on Hollywood Boulevard and issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a license expired over 90 days.
