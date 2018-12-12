The Midcoast Cheese Trail will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16. Three farms will open their barn doors, participants can visit with their furry, four-footed friends, and bring home some of their fine cheeses.

• Yule Goat Celebration at Pumpkin Vine, 217 Hewett Road, Somerville.

In Scandinavian tradition, the Yule Goat will bring presents to children at Christmas, accompanied by Tomten, farm gnomes who look after the well-being of the animals. The farm’s very own Yule Goat and Tomten will visit with children in the barn, with stories, crafts and a special Christmas hike. Bring your walking boots (and a sled if it’s snowy) to enjoy the beauty of the farm’s hills and fields in winter, as well as a fire and a wassail bowl.

• Goat Solstice at Fuzzy Udder, 35 Townhouse Road, Whitefield

Celebrating the shortest day of the year and the end of the 2018 season. Sample the farm’s award-winning cheeses, meats, and sheep and goat skins. Meet and cuddle the sheep and goats and maybe even take a picture with some very special goat elves. There will be goat’s milk hot chocolate and other treats available.

• Christmas on the Farm at Appleton Creamery, 780 Gurneytown Road, Appleton

Join the farm for its last farm stand of 2018. Visit with goats, sample cheeses. Dress warmly because this is an outdoor event. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Snow date for Appleton Cremery only is Dec. 23.

For more information, visit midcoastcheesetrail.com; email [email protected] or call 549-3096.

