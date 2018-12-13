An evening of holiday music will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St. in Rangeley.

Rangeley Community Chorus will perform classic Christmas music and original holiday works from the full chorus as well as soloists and small group selections, poetry and readings. The chorus is under the direction of Erin Smith and accompanied by Robert Ludwig.

Admission will cost $15 for adults, and $10 for youth. Tickets will be available at the door.

For advance tickets, or more information, visit rangeleyarts.org.

