Bird & Co., a new restaurant serving almost entirely tacos, is expected to open in Portland’s Woodfords Corner neighborhood this winter. The restaurant at 539 Deering was originally called Masa & Malt, but Jared W. Dinsmore of Falmouth, who is partnering with William J. Dowd IV of Portland, says the name has been changed since they filed their licensing paperwork with the city.

The new restaurant will be located in the former location of Abilene and Uncle Billy’s BBQ. Plans are to open Jan. 15, serving lunch and dinner six days a week. Bird & Co. will be closed Mondays. Dowd will manage the business.

A sample menu includes a wide selection of tacos, including filet mignon tacos and fried cauliflower tacos, as well as the more typical pork carnitas, al pastor and carne asada. Dinsmore said the restaurant will also serve a few salads and a few standard Mexican street foods such as elotes, or Mexican grilled corn.

Correction: This story was updated at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, to update the name of the restaurant.

