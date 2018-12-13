The sixth annual Winter Revels, featuring an evening of music and magic, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Vienna Union Hall, 5 Mountain Road in Vienna.

This year after a long absence, Northfield will return to the hall. Northfield, an early music a cappella singing ensemble with deep roots in the Farmington area, sings early music such as madrigals, motets and American shape note hymns. They have been singing together, in varying line-ups, for more than 30 years, and draw their repertoire largely from the sacred and popular music of Renaissance and Medieval Europe and the early American shape note tradition. Northfield’s namesake is the popular Early American fuguing tune by Jeremiah Ingalls, written in 1800. Today, Northfield is an 10-member group, and recent concerts have featured works by Byrd, des Prez, and Farmington’s own Supply Belcher, according to a news release from Marianne Archard, president of the Vienna Union Hall Association.

Mugician Peter Boie Photo courtesy of Vienna Union Hall Association

During the evening be prepared for a lot of local fun in the form of dancing and an “ancient” mummers play as well as a cheery guest just for the little ones.

Finally, the union hall association will present magician, Peter Boie. Boie first became fascinated with magic at the age of 11 when he stumbled across a magic book at his local library. He now travels around the country performing his award-winning magic that will defy your reality. His show is about two things, astonishing magic, and having a good time; and he doesn’t skimp on either. Those who attend might recognize him by his trademark orange sneakers, or from the group of people around him freaking out at his magic and having a good time. The title Magician for Non-Believers is about being honest with his audience. Magic isn’t real … but Boie will make you believe it is for the length of his show. Combining original mind-blowing magic, and a heavy dose of humor is his secret to success and why it’s made him one of the top booked college acts around the country, according to the release.

Boie recently showcased his talents on national TV, where he performed for the CW Network’s hit show, “Penn & Teller Fool Us.”

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.

For more information or tickets, call 293-2674, email [email protected] or visit the Vienna Union Hall webpage or facebook page.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: