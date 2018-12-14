Augusta Bridge Club

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Paul Sherman and Paul Mitnik, Jean Bird and Paul Jones, and Sharron Hinckley and John Hacket.

Winners on Thursday were Tony Frates and Nancy Lenfest, Tom Simmons and Anil Goswami, Diane Bishop and Ken Harvey, and Sharron Hinckley and Fred Letourneau.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Diane Bishop and Jackie Chadbourne. David Bourque and Suzon Morrison placed second and Patricia Damon and Rona Backstrom placed third.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

Waterville Bridge Club

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Dick Quinlan. Louis Violette and Frances Roy placed second, Peggy Thompson and Dennis Perkins placed third and Sylvia Palmer and Violet Chichetta placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

