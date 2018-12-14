AUGUSTA — Handmade signs, designed by students, covered the walls, doors, and display boards of St. Michael School in Augusta on Monday, Dec. 10, as the school community welcomed Bishop Robert P. Deeley for a special visit, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

The bishop stopped by each classroom, reading books to the pre-kindergarteners and kindergarteners, including “The Stable Where Jesus Was Born,” and answering a variety of questions along the way.

Kennedy Dube, left, with Aiden Therrien, second-grade students at St. Michael School in Augusta. Photo courtesy of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland Photo courtesy of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland Bishop Robert P. Deeley speaks with students Monday, Dec. 10, at St. Michael School in Augusta. Photo courtesy of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland

Discussions of the meaning of Advent took place in several of the older classrooms.

Among those joining the bishop on his tour of the school were the Rev. John Skehan, pastor of St. Michael Parish of which the school is a part; the Rev. Arokiasamy Santhiyagu, HGN, parochial vicar of the parish; and Kevin Cullen, principal of St. Michael.

During his last stop of the day, Bishop Deeley gave the eighth graders an exit interview before they head off to high school at the end of the school year.

