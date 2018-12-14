LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If the smell of Kentucky Fried Chicken roasting on an open fire appeals to you, you’re in luck.

KFC tweeted on Thursday that it is offering an 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog, saying it’s the best way to make your fire smell less like fire and more like chicken.

The 5-pound fire log is available on the company’s website and is limited to one per customer while supplies last.

KFC says the $18.99 fire log can burn for up to three hours, but there are some warnings that go with it: It may result in cravings for fried chicken and attract hungry neighbors or bears. And even though it smells great, it’s not safe to eat.

Share

< Previous

Next >