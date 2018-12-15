A man and woman were found dead Saturday inside a mobile home in Richmond, police said.

The bodies were found around noon in the residence at 7 Post Road, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine State Police Detective Sgt. Jason Richards examines vehicles outside a residence on the Post Road in Richmond on Saturday. Staff photo by Andy Molloy Richmond Police Chief Scott MacMaster comforts relatives of two people found dead Saturday. Staff photo by Andy Molloy

Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit were interviewing neighbors and speaking with relatives of the victims.

Evidence recovery teams and personnel from the state medical examiner’s office were at the scene Saturday afternoon.

The home is next to the Richmond Corner Baptist Church near the intersection of Routes 138 and 197.

Richmond Police Chief Scott MacMaster said there was no threat to the public.

The cause of deaths was not immediately available.

Some relatives, visibly upset, were comforted by MacMaster outside the church. Three sedans were parked in the driveway of the mobile home.

Maine State Police Lt. David Tripp said investigators expected to be at the scene all night.

Richmond, population about 3,100, is on the Kennebec River in Sagadahoc County.

Press Herald Staff Writer Peter McGuire and Staff photographer Andy Molloy of the Kennebec Journal contributed to this report.

