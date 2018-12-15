A man died after being struck by two different vehicles on the Maine Turnpike in Saco on Saturday.
Maine State Police said the wreck took place in the northbound lanes at about 3 a.m.
The man was struck first by a passenger vehicle and then by a tractor-trailer.
The northbound lanes were shut down for four hours and traffic was rerouted. The lanes reopened at 7:15 a.m.
Troopers are trying to determine where and how the man got onto the turnpike.
The man’s name will be released later today, the state police said in a press release.
