IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:09 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bridge Street.
9:03 a.m., police recovered property on Kennedy Road.
2:21 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
6:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Crescent Street.
6:36 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Mount Vernon Avenue.
6:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
8:37 p.m., theft was reported on Community Drive.
9:37 p.m., a robbery was reported on Water Street.
9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.
9:54 p.m., theft was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Meadowrue Drive.
11:13 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Western Avenue.
11:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Belfast Avenue.
11:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
Sunday at 12:24 a.m., police conducted a well-being check on Bond Street.
1:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
2:11 a.m., police conducted a well-being check on Civic Center Drive.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:11 p.m., Joline Morin, 59, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a hit-and-run on Sparrow Drive.
Sunday at 2:52 a.m., Dylan C. Banden, of Wayne, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a well-being check near Civic Center Drive and Old Belgrade Road.
