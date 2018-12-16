IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:09 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bridge Street.

9:03 a.m., police recovered property on Kennedy Road.

2:21 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

6:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Crescent Street.

6:36 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Mount Vernon Avenue.

6:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

8:37 p.m., theft was reported on Community Drive.

9:37 p.m., a robbery was reported on Water Street.

9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

9:54 p.m., theft was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Meadowrue Drive.

11:13 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Western Avenue.

11:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

11:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

Sunday at 12:24 a.m., police conducted a well-being check on Bond Street.

1:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

2:11 a.m., police conducted a well-being check on Civic Center Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:11 p.m., Joline Morin, 59, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a hit-and-run on Sparrow Drive.

Sunday at 2:52 a.m., Dylan C. Banden, of Wayne, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a well-being check near Civic Center Drive and Old Belgrade Road.

Share

< Previous

filed under: