The man and woman found dead Saturday inside their mobile home in Richmond were Kirk Alexander Jr., 46, and his longtime girlfriend, Niomi Mello 37, Maine State Police said Sunday.

Autopsies have been completed on the two bodies at the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta, state police said. Results will be released Monday.

The couple’s bodies were found in the kitchen of the home at 7 Post Road by Mello’s 11-year old son late Saturday morning. He then ran to a nearby convenience store to seek help, said Steven McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The boy is now staying with his father.

Mello’s mother described her daughter as kind and loving.

“She was a beautiful soul,” Rosemarie Mello of Harpswell said Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, Alexander’s family said they were shocked to learn of his death and haven’t been told anything by police about the circumstances of his death.

Kirk Alexander Sr. said the family has only been informed by police that they found his son, Kirk Jr., dead at the mobile home, along with the body of his girlfriend.

“We don’t know anything. This was a shock. They are not through with their investigation,” Alexander said.

He said his son had lived with his girlfriend at the mobile home for several years.

His son was a self-employed sea worm digger and was the father of two teenage children.

Alexander said his son was in the National Guard at one point and attended Richmond Middle and High School. He liked to do electronics repair in his spare time.

Police have released few details about the deaths of the couple, and McCausland declined to release additional information on Sunday.

Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit interviewed neighbors and spoke with relatives Saturday afternoon.

The home is next to the Richmond Corner Baptist Church near the intersection of routes 138 and 197.

The senior Alexander owns the land at 7 Post Road and his son owned the mobile home.

