Community
increase font size
Flashback: Kringleville in Waterville 30 years ago
Waterville's tradition of setting up Kringleville in Castonguay Square stretches back several decades. Here are some Morning Sentinel photos from the 1980s and 1990s showing the village setup, where children come to meet Santa Claus during the holidays.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
-
The Maine Forecast
-
Nation & World
-
Nation & World
-
Local & State
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.