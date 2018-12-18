IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:30 a.m., a sex offence violation was reported on Northern Avenue.
8:29 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Cummings Avenue.
8:39 a.m., an abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Glenridge Drive.
8:44 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Enterprise Drive.
9:10 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Chapel Street.
9:35 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from State Street.
10:29 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Pierce Drive.
11:03 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Water Street.
11:11 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
11:35 a.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive.
12:40 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from State Street.
1:52 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Medical Center Parkway.
2:01 p.m., a crash was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Swan Street.
4:54 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.
5:58 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.
6:47 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Civic Center Drive.
7:14 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Monarch Drive.
10:50 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Gray Birch Drive.
10:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Valley Street.
11:09 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Western Avenue and Melville Street.
11:50 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed requested on Stone Street.
11:58 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at State and Laurel streets.
Tuesday at midnight, a pedestrian check was performed on Stone Street.
4:28 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Water Street.
IN BELGRADE, Monday at 4:43 p.m., a suspicious substance was reported on West Road.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 11:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 10:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Road.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:32 p.m., a 37-year-old New Sharon woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
