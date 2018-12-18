Northern Light Mercy Hospital of Portland has filed a Certificate of Need application with the state of Maine in anticipation of relocating its hospital operations from State Street to a newer campus on Fore River Parkway.

A Certificate of Need is a state requirement to make sure that hospital expansion projects are necessary and would not duplicate services or increase health care costs. The certificates are granted by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

“On the heels of celebrating 100 years serving the community, this crucial next step will help ensure that we deliver the next century of care in a facility that provides convenient access to more of our services in one location,” said Charlie Therrien, president of Mercy, in a statement. “We’re excited to enter this next phase so that we can get shovels in the ground.”

A Certificate of Need application is an important step in the state regulatory process for all hospital and healthcare facility projects with capital expenditures exceeding a certain cost threshold.

Phase one of Mercy’s Fore River campus consolidation project was completed in 2008, and the completion of the regulatory process, planning and construction for the final phase is expected to take roughly three years.

A request for proposals process for the sale of Mercy’s State Street property is currently underway, and a developer selection is expected early next year.

