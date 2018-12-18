Winslow Junior High School has announced the following students were named to its Trimester 1 honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Grade 8 — High honors: Kevin Bussiere, Dominique Daigneault, Tyler Dow, Dayton Dutil, Brianna Giroux and Amaiya Hunter-Jacob.
Honors: Hailey Abbott, Hannah Allison, Lainey Bell, Dylon Bouchard, Lucas Boucher, Natalie Bourget, Devin Bussiere, Andrew Cormier, Alex Crews, Brooke Cunningham, Anna Day, Michaela Demers, Brook Dunn, Nevaeh Duplessie, Aiden Esterline, Isabella Fleury, Aiden Griffiths, Amani Humphrey, Allie Kimball, Aliyah LaCroix, Hunter Lee, Timothy Lessa, Hailey Martin, Michael McCullough, Miles McIntire, Emma Michaud, Cadence Murray, Jared Newgard, Noella Pepin, Amber Phillips, Andrew Poulin, Jason Reynolds, Miriam Spicer, Lukas Stabins, Caydence Thompson-Lay, Mattie Vaillancourt, Keira Veilleux and Jaxen Wiegand.
Honorable mention: Cal Beckwith, Alonna Carerros, Joshua Crouse, Audrey Dolley, Pedro Garcia, Rafael Garibay, Xander Giguere, Kylee Hernandez, Kaelyn Mulligan, Nevaeh Parker, Lacey Sillanpaa, Lyla Tootill and Sabrina York.
Grade 7 — High honors: Cooper Blakley, Hattie Bouchard, Chris Chen, Hannah Daigneault, Elizabeth Dionne, David Doughty, Alexis Gibson, Mason Lee, Waverly O’Toole, Joseph Richards, Braden Rioux, Justin Rogers, Elizabeth Schmitt, Allyson Spencer and John Thorpe.
Honors: Emma Barry-Spaulding, Charles Brewster, Marques Capp, Davian Costigan, Carissa Curtis, Mary Dickson, Amber Fotin, Leo Francis, Jacob Genest, Nathan Hatt, Jordan Imperial, Breanna Kuzanek, Travis Letourneau, Talon Loftus, Addison Lopes, Harper McCullough, Bella Morris, Megan Morrison, Tyler Nadeau, Emily Nichols, Sarah O’Hara, Lea Owen, Madison Preble, Matthew Quirion, Matthew Reynolds, Daniel Sheppard, Gracy Sheppard and Brady Willette.
Honorable mention: Edward Cubberly, Victoria Eccleston, Liliana Frappier-Shaw, Tyler Gayne, Nolan Kelly, Celeste Lugo, Stella Nutting, Jacob Owen, William Parent, Evelyn Quaranto, Niesha Santiago, Alyssa Spaulding, Sebastian St. Claire and Lionel York.
Grade 6 — High honors: Adeline Blackstone, Bethanny Blakley, Mia Fitzpatrick, Kylie, McCafferty, Katherine Nichols, Sierra Sharp, Patrick Smith, Maya Veilleux and Carter Williams-Woodbury.
Honors: Madyson Achorn, Emma Barlow, Malyn Beaster, Abigail Chartrand, Sarah Dickson, Jessi Dunn, Tavis Hutson, Amy Jones, Nickolas Knowlton, Maya Lavallee, John Mahoney, Abigail McCaslin, Ethan McCaslin, Kyri Meak, Lekha Overlock, Paige Owen, Dizier-Syfa Pachot, Kaleigh Parish, Kaelyn Phinney, Brady Poulin, Kalia Reffett, Braden Rodrigue, Adelinn Sillanpa, Joshua Soule, Sophia Sullivan and Aidan Veilleux.
Honorable Mention: Luke Ball, Haidyn Parlin, Tucker Pomerleau, Madeleine Provost-Hoffman, Dakota Riley, Maximilian Spicer, Micah Waldie, Tayia Ware and Kevin York.
