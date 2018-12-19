The Chocolate Church Arts Center will hold open auditions for “Plaza Suite,” by Neil Simon, at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 and 3 at the center, 804 Washington St. in Bath.

The theater company is looking for five males and four females, late teens and adults. Those auditioning should prepare a comic monologue and be willing to read from sides provided from the script. Participants also should be able to list any conflicts they may have during the rehearsal period. Rehearsal starts in early January. The show will be performed Feb. 22-24 and March 1-3 in the Annex venue.

This comedy presents three separate vignettes about relationships. All stories take place in suite 719 of the Plaza Hotel in New York City. New Yorkers Sam and Karen Nash have differing approaches how to celebrate their 20-“something” anniversary; womanizing Hollywood movie producer Jesse Kiplinger seeks a love connection during his free two hours in the course of his whirlwind stay in New York; and find out what happens when Mimsey gets cold feet before her wedding and sends her parents Roy and Norma into a hilarious tizzy.

“Plaza Suite” will be directed by Mort Achter and produced by Thom Watson.

For more information, call Dennis St. Pierre, interim executive director, at 442-8455.

