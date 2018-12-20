In the spirit of community service, students of Muriel Desrosiers, who is a nationally certified teacher of music, shared their talents in a Christmas piano and instrumental program on Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Goudreau’s Retirement Inn on Halifax Street in Winslow.

Desrosiers has been teaching 30 years to students from the Winslow/Waterville areas as well as several surrounding towns.

Students of Muriel Desrosiers performed during a Christmas piano and instrumental program Dec. 16 at the Goudreau's Retirement Inn in Winslow. In front, from left, are Luke Quirion,Susanna Gonnella, Maria Nawfel, Chris Nawfel, John Nawfel and Elias George Nawfel. In back, from left, are Muriel Desrosiers, Cindy Dionne, Elizabeth Dionne Gabe Cota, Richard Preston and Ian Maxwell. Photo courtesy of Muriel Desrosiers

Share

< Previous

Next >