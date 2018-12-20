MILLINOCKET – Officials say a man’s body was found in the rubble of a house that burned to the ground Thursday morning in Millinocket.

The body was found on what was left of the first floor of a house on Hemlock Street.

State fire officials say the 2½-story house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

A team of fire marshal investigators is at the scene.

The body is being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for examination, likely on Friday. The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: