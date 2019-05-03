2019 Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards
Who is the BEST OF THE BEST in the Kennebec Journal circulation area?
YOU DECIDE!
Tell everyone where to go for the
BEST OF THE BEST!
BEST OF THE BEST!
Vote for your favorite businesses!
You could win a $50 gift certificate to one of the winning advertisers.
It’s simple, just write in your favorite choice in each category on the ballot below and include the town.
You do not need to vote for a business in every category, just include the ones you feel deserve this recognition.
Deadline for entries is Friday, May 3, 2019.
2018 Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards is presented by the Kennebec Journal, in conjunction with the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce.
BUSINESSES MUST HAVE BEEN LOCATED IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING TOWNS
Alna
Augusta
Bath
Belgrade
Bowdoin
Chelsea
China
Coopers Mills
Damariscotta
Dresden
Farmingdale
Fayette
Gardiner
Greene
Hallowell
Jefferson
Kents Hill
Leeds
Liberty
Litchfield
Livermore
Livermore Falls
Manchester
Monmouth
Mt. Vernon
Palermo
Pittston
Randolph
Readfield
Richmond
Sidney
So. China
Somerville
Togus
Vienna
Waldoboro
Washington
Wayne
Weeks Mills
Whitefield
Windsor
Winthrop
Wiscasset
