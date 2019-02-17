The Pine Cone Reeler’s Square Dance Club of Augusta is offering a six-week introduction to square dancing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 7 through April 11, at the Lincoln School, Lincoln Street, Augusta. Bob Brown, of Newport, will teach the classes.

Casual dress and comfortable footwear are needed. There is no age requirement, although the younger ones must be old enough and mature enough to understand the calls. The only other requirements are an ability to hear and to walk, briskly at times.

The cost is $30 per couple for the six weeks; singles accepted.

For more information and to register, call 622-6863 or 447-0094.

