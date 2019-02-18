HAYS, Kan. — Moyan Lilly, of Augusta, has been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s honor roll at Fort Hays State University.
Lilly is a senior majoring in sociology.
The dean’s honor roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.
Fort Hays state is one of six universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system.
