HAYS, Kan. — Moyan Lilly, of Augusta, has been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s honor roll at Fort Hays State University.

Lilly is a senior majoring in sociology.

The dean’s honor roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.

Fort Hays state is one of six universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: