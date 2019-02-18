One person died in a Portland apartment fire late Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire was small and contained in a single apartment at the Burnham Hill Apartments, a three-story apartment complex at 609 Ocean Ave., according to Capt. David Nichols of the Portland Fire Department.

Nichols said they were notified of the fire at 4:10 p.m. and responding firefighters discovered the person inside. No information about the person was available Monday night.

About 25 to 30 tenants were temporarily displaced, but Nichols said they would likely be allowed to return Monday night.

