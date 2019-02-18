Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, will hold public office hours from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Dave’s Diner, 390 Brunswick Ave., in Gardiner.

Public office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

Bellows will give updates on her work on various policy committees and give a preview of the legislative session to come.

All are welcome to attend and ask questions. RSVP on Facebook.

Additional dates and locations for public office hours throughout Senate District 14 will follow. Senate District 14 includes Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner and Winthrop.

