IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:20 a.m., a car was reported stolen on Stephen King Drive.

12:34 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on New England Road.

4;12 p.m., at least one person was reported missing on Union Street.

4:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:53 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

7:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

9:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bolton Hill Road.

10:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:55 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Marketplace Drive.

Tuesday at 1:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Airport Road.

8:02 a.m., a loose dog was reported on West River Road.

8:27 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Canal Street.

9:08 a.m., theft was reported on Boothby Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 3:54 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 5:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 4:41 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Academy Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 5:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 202.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 6:50 p.m., a Plains Road caller reported a break-in.

ARRESTS

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 2:43 a.m., Bradley J. Burns, 20, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of his release after a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

Monday at 5:53 p.m., Jeffery J. Mee, 56, of Monmouth, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence elevated by two prior charges, operating a vehicle without a license, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident after a car accident near Church Street.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 8:24 p.m., Percy R. Kincaid, 46, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of violating a protection from abuse order, domestic violence assault elevated by prior charges and obstructing the report of a crime following a hung-up 911 call on Pond Road.

SUMMONS

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 8:04 a.m., a 44-year old Hallowell man was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful use of permit after a traffic stop near Water Street and Elm Street. During the same incident, Ryan R. Tondreau, 39, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and violating conditions of his release.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: