Fuel company officials still are investigating how the wrong fuel was delivered to underground fuel tanks at the Exit 43 Qwik Stop in Richmond.

On Wednesday, Joseph Hamza, chief operating officer for the Massachusetts-based Nouria Energy Corp., said his team is still looking into what happened.

“Any time there’s an error in delivery or a mix-up in the fuel, we make it right for our customers,” Hamza said. “Beyond that, I really can’t tell you (what happened), because I haven’t seen the incident report yet.”

When it’s done, he said, they’ll have more details about what happened.

Nouria is the parent company of J&S Oil, which made a fuel delivery to the gas station and convenience store on Route 197 either last Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The gas station dispenses both gasoline and diesel fuel. Both types of pumps were shut down and marked off with yellow caution tape for most of the day Friday while misdelivered fuel was pumped from the underground tanks and replaced with the correct fuel. Workers also flushed the hoses in the point-of-sale pumps before they were opened up again in the afternoon. On Saturday, all the pumps were operational.

In the meantime, word about the error spread on social media as warnings to drivers about the problem. The gas station is near Exit 43 interchange on Interstate 295, and drivers across the area stop there before getting on the highway.

Gary Emmons, owner of the Exit 43 Quik Stop, said he’s not sure how many vehicles were affected. But as of Tuesday, he said everyone whose vehicles were affected had been taken care of.

“People are getting out of their rental cars today,” he said Tuesday, and were able to pick up their repaired vehicles.

