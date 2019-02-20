READFIELD — Maranacook Community High School has announced the following students were named to its first-semester honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Grace Bachelder, Luke Bartol, Grace Despres, Madelyn Dwyer, MacKenzie Freise, Kathryn King, Madeleine Ricker and Duncan Rogers.
Honors: Samantha Cloutier, Sarah Cloutier, Benjamin Douin, Richard Down, Jilleon Farrell, Glen Guerrette, Charles Hippler, Laura Ireland, Derek Kelley, Natasha Lavigne, Adrian Lefever, Christopher Lord, Ryan Mank and Lauren Moran.
Also, Khiana Pham, Jarred Schmidt, Anna Swimm, Julia Tague-LaCrone, Lily Welch, Sally Whittington and Hannah Woodford.
Juniors — High honors: Nina Gyorgy, Emma Hagenaars, Venla Maatta, Robert McKee, John McLaughlin, Carter McPhedran and Jared Roberge.
Honors: Carolina Bachelder, Sydney Birtwell, Allyse Bonenfant, Skyler Boucher, Wyatt Cannell, Nicole Clements, William Colvin, Ashley Cray, Samantha Fike, Amber Fredette, Jack Galletta, Jackie Gordon and Amanda Goucher.
Also, Corbin Howe, Katherine Ide, Collin McGarr, Molly McGrail, Slade Meranda, Brooke Murray, Cambelle Nutting, Benjamin Perkins, Jadyn Perkins, Dana Reynolds, Vita Scott, Brian Shea, Ryan Smith, Emma Wadsworth, Coleman Watson, Skyeler Webb, Caroline Welch and Abigail Whitcomb.
Sophomores — High honors: Cashman McClure, Paige Rice, Bradley Russell, Katherine Sechrist and Thomas Trafton.
Honors: Joseph Albert, Madelyn Ballard, Collin Bean, Eljas Bergdahl, Marie Brosey, Bridget Brown, Michael Cirello, Natalie Costa, Delaney Crocker, Alexis Delisle, Elizaveta Doorenbos, Kevin Dyer, Katherine Gasper, Gabrielle Green and Emma Griffiths.
Also, Elijah Jacobs, Abygail Jacques, Noah Jones, Guinevere Kane, Dillon McIntosh, Kate Mohlar, Colin Plourde, Thomas Poling, Alyssa Pratt, Trevor Rioux, Shelby Smith, Brooke Stratton, Michael Tamborini, Daniel Taylor, Paige Trask, Natalie Whitten and Timothy Worster.
Freshmen — High honors: Jenna Badeau, Lily Cannell, Thomas Clauson, Emma Draper, Anna Erb, Eve Griffiths, Elizabeth Hildebrandt, Marjorie Knight, Emily Lucas, Trenton Murray, Ella Schmidt, Sara St. Clair, Ella Stevens and McKade Wing.
Honors: Rylan Arbour, Zachary Berg, Connor Caron, Genevieve Cirello, Alexander Clark, Evelyn Dearborn, Ella Delisle, Shelby DeMott, Daisy Dodge, Katryn Dubois, Grace Dwyer, Ryan Emerson, Nathan Foster, Brook Glowa, Hannah Guillemette, Emily Harper, Emily Hayes, Claire Holman, Tyler Hreben, Merielle Kane and Cassandra Kent.
Also, Andrew Lemieux, Dylan McGarr, Samuel McKee, Maxwell Olmstead, Jasmine Reed, Christopher Reid, Julia Riley, Riley Shacter, Cody St. Pierre, Sarah Stokes, Thomas Struck, Aliyah Subbs, Mark Thibodeau, Alexander Trafton, Ella Trefethen, Eric Vining, Winter Webb, Isabel Zirtidis and Sophia Zirtidis.
